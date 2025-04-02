AEW All In: Texas To Avoid Head-To-Head Clash With WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event

The anticipated head-to-head showdown between WWE and AEW on Saturday, July 12, 2025, will no longer take place as expected. Originally, Peacock’s event schedule had listed a Saturday Night’s Main Event special for that date, seemingly putting it in direct competition with AEW All In: Texas, set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

However, AEW has now confirmed that All In will feature an early start time of 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. local time, avoiding a direct clash with WWE’s presumed primetime broadcast, which is typically scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This adjustment ensures that AEW’s pay-per-view will likely conclude before WWE’s event begins, easing concerns of a ratings war or split audience.

All In: Texas will mark AEW’s first pay-per-view inside an American baseball stadium, continuing the tradition of major venues for its flagship event. In addition, AEW announced that the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, will host a live episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, July 9, followed by Collision on Thursday, July 10, leading into the weekend’s big show.

WWE has yet to officially confirm details for the Saturday Night’s Main Event special slated for July 12.