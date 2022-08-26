AEW All Out Match Reportedly Pulled, Latest on Plans for the All Out Card

According to reports, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara is no longer on the AEW All Out card.

As previously reported, Kingston and Guevara had some backstage conflict in Minneapolis earlier this month after Guevara insulted Kingston during an in-ring promo at the AEW Rampage tapings, which was cut from the final product that aired on TNT. Kingston was suspended for two weeks, but his suspension has now been lifted, and he is set to return to Dynamite next week in Chicago.

In an update, it was thought that Kingston vs. Guevara would still take place at AEW All Out, but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the match would not take place at the pay-per-view as of earlier today.

It’s always possible that they’ll decide to put the match back on the card, especially as they finalize the undercard and timing of the show, but Kingston and Guevara haven’t been told that the match is happening, and others who should know have said that it isn’t planned right now.

The final All Out card appears to have 11 matches, one more than the 2021 All Out event. AEW has officially announced 8 matches for the show, which will take place on Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

Other likely matches include CM Punk vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event, Athena vs. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and House of Black vs. Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin in six-man action. Kip Sabian vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC is also being promoted, but no word on whether it will be on TV or pay-per-view.

There are eight officially announced bouts, including the tournament finals for the trios title, Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the interim women’s title, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW tag titles, Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and a Casino ladder match likely for an AEW title shot on television in a few weeks.

The current AEW All Out line-up looks like this:

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.

Casino Ladder Match

TBA vs. TBA

Winner to receive a future title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns