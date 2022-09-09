AEW All Out PPV Buys Drop, Attendance News, Ticket Sales, Online Trends

According to reports, the AEW All Out pay-per-view event that took place in 2022 did not attract nearly as many buyers as the event that took place in 2021.

The Wrestling Observer, reports that the amount of pay-per-view buys for “All Out” ranged somewhere between 135,000 and 142,000.

The final number will most likely be higher, but it will still be a significant decrease from the 2021 All Out, which attracted 205,000 buys. This represents a decrease of approximately 30%. It is important to note that this estimate was obtained using a lower quantity of data than is customary; however, more data won’t change the drop.

During the post-All Out media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that digital buys indicated a number above Forbidden Door and at or near Double Or Nothing. Khan also mentioned that the fact that there were three major shows over the weekend instead of one was a part of the reason. He was referring to WWE Clash at The Castle and WWE NXT Worlds Collide, as well as possibly UFC Paris. You can read Khan’s comments about WWE’s Labor Day Weekend shows by clicking here.

The Observer made note of the fact that other people who were familiar with the All Out digital numbers indicated that the range is most likely where it will end up, or perhaps it will be a little higher than the estimate.

Khan had previously mentioned that Forbidden Door in June had a total of 127,000 buys, while Double Or Nothing in May had an estimated 155,000 buys. While Revolution in March attracted an estimated 165,000–173,000 buys, Full Gear 2021 in November attracted an estimated 145,000 buys, and All Out 2021 attracted an estimated 205,000 buys.

Last Sunday night, All Out drew 9,100 fans to the NOW Arena, which is located near Chicago. Of those fans, 8,800 paid to see the show. The pay-per-view event’s gate was just over one million dollars, making this AEW’s third consecutive event with a million dollar pay-per-view gate. Following in the footsteps of WWE as the first North American promotion in history to reach that total during a single calendar year, AEW became the second promotion in the world to do so.

Due to the fact that they were unable to sell all of the tickets that were released late, All Out fell short of selling out by approximately 150 to 200 tickets. According to the secondary market, the pricing and interest level for All Out were the best for a company show this year.

“It was well below both Revolution and Double or Nothing [PPV buys], but it would have been considered a very good number for a show prior to last year’s All Out. The reality is the company is not as hot. WWE putting on two shows that weekend didn’t help. It broke the streak Tony Khan was so proud of where every show in AEW history has been the same named show from the prior year,” Dave Meltzer wrote.

On the day of the pay-per-view event, Google Trends showed that there were approximately 100,000 people searching for “All Out,” placing it at position #10 on the Top 20 list. This does not take into account the incident that occurred backstage after the show had ended.