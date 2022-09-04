AEW ALL OUT Results – September 4, 2022

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

The show that started it all and led to the formation of the second largest pro wrestling promotion in North America that would go on to establish television deals with TNT and TBS, before essentially defeating the WWE-led NXT brand in head-to-head competition during the Wednesday Night Wars, returns to the pay-per-view arena for one of their quarterly special events.

Tonight, the show that got everything started is back, and it’s jam-packed with an absolutely loaded lineup of high-profile, highly-anticipated matches, including a four-bout, one-hour pre-show on the official AEW Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as right here at PWMania.com.

On tap for AEW ALL OUT 2022 “Zero Hour” pre-show at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois is a four-match card, including three title bouts. We will see Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii, PAC (C) vs. Kip Sabian for the All Atlantic title, Hook (C) vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW title, as well as Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho for the AAA Mixed tag-team titles.

From there, it will be time to switch over to the main pay-per-view, which features a lineup that includes Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida, House Of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Miro, Jade Cargill (C) vs. Athena for the TBS Women’s title, Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage, as well as Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns.

Also scheduled is the Casino Ladder match with ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. RUSH vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA, Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag-Team titles and Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

In the two headline bouts on the show, we will see Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Dark Order to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Tag-Team Champions, and the main event will see Jon Moxley (C) vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed AEW World Championship.

Featured below are AEW ALL OUT results from Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live via B/R Live and pay-per-view.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/4/2022)

The live stream for the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW ALL OUT 2022 is now officially underway. We are welcomed by Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary and then we get straight to it.

AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championship

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

We see Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo standing by right in front of the camera. “The Spanish God” gets on the microphone and says they know what everyone wants to see, which is he and his bride make out.

With that said, Guevara and Melo make out like their plane is going down. As they continue trading saliva, we start to hear a horn honking in the background. Almost like they knew exactly when and where to be.

Now the golf cart that their opponents, Ortiz and Ruby Soho are seated in, begins driving directly at them. The commentators point out that Ortiz has once again shaved his head. They begin to brawl with the duo from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

All four duke it out on their way to the ring and once they get there, the match is officially off-and-running. We see action all over the place, as this isn’t being contested like a typical tag-team or mixed tag-team match with the two legal participants in the ring and the other two on the apron.

Instead, all four brawl all over the ring and at ringside for a few minutes. We see some double-team spots and some big high spots. Guevara ends up taking out Ortiz on the floor, but also gets banged up on the big fall.

Meanwhile, Anna Jay gets involved at ringside on the opposite side of the ring. She ends up tripping up Soho, which leads to Melo catching her with her Tay-KO finisher for the pin fall victory. Guevara joins Melo in the ring for another make-out session, which of course, is shown in a super-close-up camera shot.

Gotta love it. Right? Meanwhile, Ruby Soho is shown covering her nose and running to the back with the guidance of an AEW official as the commentators point out that she took a hard shot to the snout on the finishing move from Tay Melo.

Winners and STILL AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champions: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

FTW Championship

Hook (C) vs. Angelo Parker

We see a video package highlighting the scheduled showdown between “The Lionheart” Chris Jericho and “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and then we shoot back inside NOW Arena, where we get ready for our scheduled second match on this the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW ALL OUT 2022.

The Jericho Appreciation Society theme hits and out comes J.A.S. members Angelo Parker and his tag-team partner, who will be at ringside for moral support for this one.

Parker settles inside the ring and then the bell sounds and we’re almost ready for our second title match of the evening, and our second in a row on the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the Action Bronson-performed theme song for “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” and the reigning, defending FTW Champion coming into this one, Hook.

Hook heads down to the ring, stopping at ringside briefly to shake hands with Action Bronson, who is shown sitting in the front row. He heads into the ring and stops in the corner with his back to Parker.

The bell sounds and we’re now off-and-running with this one. We see Hook dominating the action from the word “go,” handling Parker with ease until some cheap heel tactics sees the J.A.S. member jump into the offensive driver’s seat.

Parker enjoys a moment or two in control of the action, but it isn’t long at all before the FTW Champion reverses the momentum into his favor. He begins dumping Parker all over the ring before ultimately finishing him off with relative ease for a quick win and defense of his FTW title.

Once the match wraps up, we see Matt Menard immediately hit the ring for a cheap sneak-attack from behind. He clobbers Hook, who ends up getting some help in the form of Action Bronson, who hops the guard rail and helps Hook clean house for a nice pop from the fans in Chicago.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Hook

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Kip Sabian vs. PAC (C)

We now see a quick vignette for some more action on tonight’s show and a match graphic for the main event, the Undisputed AEW World Championship showdown between Jon Moxley and CM Punk.

Once we return inside the NOW Arena, the theme for Zip Sabian plays and out comes the former box-head, who is going to be entering the ring this evening instead of watching from the crowd.

He settles inside the squared circle and then his music dies down. The theme for his opponent, the reigning and defending AEW All-Atlantic Champion “The Bastard” PAC plays and he heads to the ring.

The theme song fades down and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. As it gets going, we hear “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz join the gang on commentary for this match. He quickly sings the praises of his son, Hook, for his defense of the FTW title in the previous match.

Meanwhile, PAC and Sabian begin duking it out as this match gets off-and-running. We see PAC doing well from the start, but Sabian ends up doing a good job of slowing him down and decking him.

With PAC laid out on the mat, Sabian decides to have some fun. Like a conductor, he raises and lowers his arms over-and-over again, which the fans literally follow like his hands were attached to their collective vocal cords.

Things start going PAC’s way soon after these two start getting back after it upon the vertical return of “The Bastard.” The All-Atlantic Champion settles into the offensive driver’s seat. He dumps Sabian out to the floor and he builds up a full head of steam before launching himself from the ring to the floor, taking out Sabian in the process.

The two continue to duke it out at ringside, with a big brainbuster on the floor popping the crowd. Soon after this, we see PAC and Sabian head back into the ring to keep this match going. The commentators focus on how Sabian’s cardio doesn’t seem to be quite up to par with PAC’s, and not even his own compared to the last time he was in the ring.

They point out that he hasn’t been in the ring for a while and even though he could have been doing all of the cardio in the world, nothing will get you in true ring shape quite like consistent appearances and performances between the ring ropes, in front of a large audience.

Finally we see Sabian crawl his way up PAC, only for the title-holder to continue to dominate the action for a few more moments. Sabian finally slows down the momentum of “The Bastard,” and both guys end up taking some time to get back to their feet.

While Sabian ends up staying down longer than PAC, he does have enough wherewithal to roll out of the way when PAC heads to the top-rope with intentions of finishing off Sabian with his Black Arrow finisher.

Now we see Sabian once again shift the offensive momentum into his favor, leading to his second run as the occupant of the offensive driver’s seat. As the commentators, Sabian looks over at the box he has been wearing for his in-crowd appearances for the past several weeks.

With Sabian focused on the wrong details, we see PAC once again resume control of the action. As Sabian gets decked to the mat, he looks up at the champ and smiles and waves on more and more punishment as “The Bastard” puts the boots to him.

Now PAC heads to the top-rope and he goes for the coup de grace, the Black Arrow. He connects with it and goes for the cover for the 1-2-3 and another successful defense of his AEW All-Atlantic Championship. The first for him since defending the title on U.S. soil.

Once the match wraps up, we see Tony Schiavone head to the entrance ramp, where he catches up with the AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC for some post-match comments. As he talks with “The Bastard,” out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself. Orange Cassidy heads down and PAC immediately says, “no,” while the commentators remind us of their storied rivalry in AEW.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Now it’s time for our fourth and final match on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW ALL OUT 2022. This is the only non-title match scheduled for this ongoing live stream heading into the main pay-per-view card coming up next.

The theme for Tomohiro Ishii hits and the Japanese legend makes his way out to a nice pop from the crowd inside the NOW Arena, which is now essentially packed from the top of the building to the front row, and everything in between.

Ishii is settled inside the ring now and his theme music dies down. The theme for his opponent, Eddie Kingston, hits and out he comes. “The Mad King” gets the loudest pop of the night and he heads to the ring, walking with a purpose, and looking ready for action.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. These two go at it straight out of the gate and we see these two begin a near-never-ending, back-and-forth chop-fest. Kingston gets the better of the exchange, lighting Ishii’s chest bright red.

We hear the commentators, particularly “The Human Suplex Machine,” having some fun. Excalibur seems to know what he means. It doesn’t sound flattering based on the way he’s talking and the way Excalibur is reacting. Regardless, pro wrestling is fun and these two are having some of their own.

Things stay interesting in between two or three more sets of lengthy chop-fest showdowns between Kingston and Ishii. “The Mad King” is starting to enjoy a comfortable lead, controlling the offense and dominating the action until Ishii no-sells a few stomps on the mat. He stands right up and grabs Kingston.

Kingston brushes his hand off and begins chopping away at Ishii yet again. Ishii avoids getting overtaken this time in the chop contest. Instead, we see Ishii knock Kingston down to the mat. Upon getting back up, Ishii grabs “The Mad King” and locks his hands. He pops his hips and sends the fan-favorite for a ride, dumping him on his shoulder on the way down.

Eddie Kingston sits up but Ishii is ready, winding up and blasting him with a big kick to the back. Kingston does some no-selling of his own, popping up and then popping the Japanese legend with an open-handed smack in the mouth. Ishii fires one back for good measure.

The b*tch-smacks turn to chops to the chest once again. Both guys’ chops are insanely beat red, such as the color of the inventory one might see at Schrute Farms. Because, well, Dwight is a beat farmer you idi….good sir! You made a mistake — huge mistake! Hey, at least he let him know what said-mistake was!

The two keep blasting each other until finally Kingston slumps down to the mat and clutches his left arm. The commentators have been mentioning that the chops of Ishii are landing repeatedly to the heart of “The Mad King.”

Once the two get back to their feet, we see Kingston start to take over. He hits a big power bomb and goes for the cover, however “The Stone Pitbull” hangs on. He gets up but ends up walking into a brutal lariat from Kingston for another close near fall.

Both get back up and Ishii blocks a big spot attempted by Kingston. Ishii nails him with a big kick and then connects with a lariat of his own. He goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two.

Now we get some more shenanigans and tomfoolery from the commentary trio of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz. Taz once again leads the pack in terms of the comments that seem to be out of the ordinary.

He talks about the scripts being written quickly and changing frequently. He says fear not, “we’ll fix it, in post,” after mistakenly calling Schiavone the wrong name, mistaking him for Excalibur.

Eventually we get back to the action unfolding in the wrestling ring during this, a wrestling match. It is the hash-tag that represented WWE this week on social media, but it is the word that is the center-focus of the AEW brand name since day one.

The match wraps up with Kingston scoring the win. He wants to show Ishii some respect after the match, but Ishii wants nothing to do with it. He exits the ring. Kingston follows out to try again, but again Ishii denies him.

He walks off and the commentators switch focus to the final hard sell for the loaded lineup for tonight’s highly-anticipated AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view main card. The main PPV card is up — NOW! It’s time to switch over and get ready for the big time bouts advertised for this evening.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/4/2022)

The cold open video package for AEW ALL OUT 2022 airs and then we shoot back inside the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It’s time for the pay-per-view main card portion of tonight’s big event.

Casino Ladder Match

We waste no time getting right back into the action, as the ring announcer begins the formal ring introductions for our first match of the PPV card and our fifth overall this evening.

The PPV show will get kicked off by the Casino Ladder Match. On that note, the ring introduction of Rey Fenix and Wheeler Yuta are each made as the first two competitors make their respective ring entrances.

Now the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. After some brief back-and-forth action, we see our first high spots as Yuta tries taking out Fenix on the floor with a big dive. He then grabs a ladder and as he gets ready to head into the ring with it, the theme for the next competitor hits as the ten second countdown clock expires. Out comes RUSH from the Andrade Family Office as Yuta is climbing up the ladder he just set up inside the middle of the ring.

RUSH takes his time, as the commentators point out. Fenix ends up stopping Yuta anyways. RUSH hits the ring and decks Yuta. He then blasts Fenix with a vicious headbutt that sends a lifeless masked fan-favorite out to the floor at ringside. RUSH goes to work on Yuta now and then grabs an additional ladder as the theme song for RUSH’s partner, Andrade El Idolo, hits.

He comes out with his mask on and jacket, which Jose The Assistant takes off of him. He heads to the ring and his music dies down. RUSH sets up a ladder and steps aside, allowing Andrade to do the climb. Instead, Andrade decides to set up another ladder next to it and they both head out to the floor to grab some more ladders, as they appear to have something big in mind.

The action gets even crazier after we see some more entrances, which includes ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Penta El Zero Miedo and Dante Martin. We see a crazy Canadian Destroyer with the landing being directly on the ladder. Ouch. That just simply can’t feel good. At all.

Finally, we get to the entrance of The Joker, who comes out with a mask on. He ends up stealing the chip and pulling off the victory with the help of W. Morrissey. He heads to the back doing the “Shhh!” hand gesture as the commentators speculate about who it could be.

Will it be revealed to be Maxwell Jacob Friedman? Have their been any MJF sightings outside of the Chicago area this evening to rule him out? The commentators claim they are going to try and find out who was behind the mask. Great Casino Ladder Match to kick off the PPV portion of tonight’s show.

Winner of the Casino Ladder Match: The Joker

AEW Trios Tag-Team Championship

“Hangman” Adam Page & The Dark Order vs. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks

We shoot to a video package promoting our next match, which will be to determine the inaugural AEW Trios Tag-Team Champions. With that said, out comes the trio of “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order — John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

The three fan-favorites settle into the squared circle. They then await as the music hits to begin the long, drawn out, elaborate ring introduction of “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega. We hear Don Callis join the gang on commentary as The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson — make their way to the ring. Of course we get a nice shot of the kicks sported by the decorated tag-team tandem.

Now we see the the six men in the ring that will be vying for the right to earn the first-ever AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and it’s time to get this one off-and-running. Straight out of the gate we hear Don Callis make promises of things being unveiled tonight that have been in motion for a while now.

Then there are some remarks from Callis about being impressed with the ability to choose work over friendship, speculating that he might end up being a high-functioning sociopath like he is.