AEW All Out Results – September 5, 2021

All Elite Wrestling goes all out tonight in Hoffman Estates, Illinois with the third event in their All Out pay-per-view chronology at the NOW Arena.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated show is Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW title, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s title, Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT title and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros for the AEW Tag-Team titles in a steel cage match.

Also scheduled for the PPV show in non-title featured attractions is CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima, Chris Jericho vs. MJF, Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall and the 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Women’s title.

Things get started with The Buy-In at All Out pre-show, which kicks off at 7/6c and features a 10-man tag-team match with The Best Friends & Jurassic Express teaming up to take on The Hardy Family Office & The Hybrid 2.

Featured below are complete AEW All Out results from Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

THE BUY-IN AT AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/5/2021)

The Buy-In at All Out kicks off with the “Countdown to All Out” special, as we see the Jim Ross and CM Punk one-on-one sit-down interview where “The Best in the World” talks about his decision to return and call out Darby Allin for tonight’s PPV.

We jump into the hype leading up to the Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander match for the AEW Women’s Championship, as well as the Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall non-title bout and the TNT Championship contest pitting Miro against “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston.

From there, a video package airs to build up the inter-promotional match on the card, with NJPW legend Satoshi Kojima taking on Jon Moxley. It then moves on to the events leading up to tonight’s AEW Tag-Team Championship Steel Cage bout, with The Young Bucks defending against The Lucha Bros.

Finally, the first half of The Buy-In at All Out wraps up with the hype leading into tonight’s main event, with AEW Champion Kenny Omega putting his title on-the-line against undefeated singles contender and IMPACT Champion Christian Cage.

Now we shoot inside the NOW Arena where we are LIVE with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on commentary. The camera pans around the venure as Excalibur informs us that the fans are still filtering in. The camera settles at the commentary section where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone run down some of the matches scheduled for tonight’s show.

Then, we move back into some pre-match video packages, as one airs for “The Final Fight” pitting The Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho against The Pinnacle leader MJF, with the in-ring career of “Le Champion” in AEW on-the-line.

The Hardy Family Office vs. Jurassic Express & The Best Friends

Now it’s time to get down to business with our first match of the evening, as we return live inside the NOW Arena near Chicago, where Excalibur and Schiavone inform us that our pre-show match here at The Buy-In at All Out is about to get underway.

On that note, The Hardy Family Office makes their way out. “Big Money” Matt Hardy comes out alongside Private Party and The Hybrid 2. They settle into the ring and their music dies down.

The theme for The Best Friends hits and out comes Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. They settle inside the squared circle and the music dies down. Then the equally familiar sounds of the theme music for Jurassic Express plays. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy come out accompanied by Marko Stunt.

We hear the bell and now we’re off-and-running. Hardy doesn’t fare well early on and tags out. He eventually tags back in, however when Luchasaurus tags in, he quickly decides to tag right back out. Luchasaurus goes to work on Jack Evans, dominating the action and ragdolling the smaller foe around the ring.

Jungle Boy tags in and picks up where his fellow Jurassic Express member left off, dominating the action to the delight of the Chicago fans packed inside the NOW Arena. Isiah Kassidy tags in for his team and Wheeler Yuta tags in for his team. Kassidy, with help from Marq Quen, helps shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the heel team.

Private Party hit a nice double-team spot and then tag in one-half of The Hybrid 2. Angelico ends up on the defensive and we see a crazy spot where literally every member of both teams enter the ring and all hold onto a standing submission on someone else, for one giant nine-person-connection, which ends up going down like dominos when Luchasaurus can’t find a limb to latch a submission of his own on, so he instead decides to huff-and-puff and blow the house of humans down.

The crowd eats this up and then the action continues with Luchasaurus controlling things until Hardy and Private Party team up and the three of them dump the masked giant from Jurassic Express on the floor. From behind, Orange Cassidy starts hitting the three with kicks to the legs that they wouldn’t have even noticed if the crowd weren’t reacting, in trademark fashion, as if each shot were a Mike Tyson knockout punch. We see a bunch of additional high spots from the ring to the floor and then one in the ring with Yuta connecting with one for a near fall that is broken up.

“The Freshly Squeezed” one ends up hitting the ring to take out several members of The Hardy Family Office, as the crowd goes absolutely bonkers in the process of him doing so. Hardy attacks him from behind and this leads to a bunch of competitors getting dumped out on the floor. Back in the ring, Jungle Boy starts fighting off members of The Hardy Family Office by himself. Angelico puts Evans on his shoulders, so Luchasaurus hits the ring and does the same with Jungle Boy. We have a game of chicken breaking out between Jurassic Express and TH2 that ends with a modified Doomsday Device type of spot.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus take out The Blade, another member of The Hardy Family Office that tried getting involved. Luchasaurus hits the tail whip on Angelico. Jungle Boy follows up with the snare trap submission on Angelico and the TH2 member taps out. Jurassic Express’ theme plays and the crowd sings along to end the opening match here at The Buy-In at All Out on a positive note.

Winners: Jurassic Express & The Best Friends

The Butcher Returns, HFO Nearly Shave Orange Cassidy’s Head

Things end up turning sour, however, as after the commentators run down some highlights from the match, we return live to see the fun-spirited post-match scene turn violently ugly, as The Butcher returns and joins The Hardy Family Office in a vicious beatdown of The Best Friends. They get ready to cut off Orange Cassidy’s hair until Jurassic Express run back out along with The Varsity Blonds and The Dark Order to chase off The Hardy Family Office. The post-match scene ends with them “giving the people what they want,” as the babyfaces in the ring close in for a Best Friends Hug.

Dan Lambert, UFC Legends & The Men Of The Year

We head back over to the commentary section for the post-match wrap-up and then after a quick ad time-out, we’re back live inside NOW Arena where Dan Lambert of the MMA gym American Top Team interrupts them from a luxary box way up in the crowd.

The camera pans up and Lambert introduces the men standing on both sides of him, as he points out former UFC Heavyweight Champions Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, as well as the UFC’s “BMF” Champion Jorge Masvidal, and AEW stars The Men of the Year — Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Page and Sky talk some trash and then hand the mic back to Lambert, who brings up a new five-year contract signed by Sky. He says The Men of the Year are simply waiting for his word on which asses to kick next. He asks Masvidal if that’s necessary and he responds with his “#SuperNecessary” catchphrase to end the segment.

Wrapping Up The Buy-In At All Out

From there, we head back to the commentary position where Excalibur and Tony Schiavone once again run down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We head to one more Punk-Allin video package and then we return live again.

The commentary duo of Excalibur and Schiavone send things down to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts in the ring, who introduces their broadcast partner for tonight’s PPV — Boomer Sooner himself — Jim Ross. He makes his way out as fans in Chi-Town give him a nice reception, and joins Excalibur and Schiavone at the desk as they do their final hard sale for fans to order the upcoming PPV event.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/5/2021)

After the longest FBI warning in anti-piracy history finishes holding on the screen, we shoot live inside the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The camera pans around the Chicago-based venue as fans break out in “CM Punk” and “AEW” chants as we await things to officially get underway.

TNT Championship

Eddie Kingston vs. Miro (C)

On that note, Justin Roberts begins the ring introduction of the challenger for our first championship match of the evening, as the TNT title will be on-the-line in our PPV opener.

With that said, Eddie Kingston makes his way out to a big pop from the Chi-Town fans. “The Mad King” settles into the ring and his music fades down. From there, the reigning and defending TNT Champion, “The Redeemer” Miro, makes his way out with fireworks and pyro exploding behind him.

Miro gets in Kingston’s face in the ring while his music is still playing and as the commentators point out, Kingston starts smiling. The music dies down and we hear thunderous chants of Eddie Kingston’s name. Jim Ross talks about the big fight feel in the air, and it’s translating over the broadcast at home equally as strong.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first scheduled match of tghe PPV card. Kingston and Miro go at it and after a strong start from “The Mad King,” Miro decides to take a moment on the floor to regroup. When he re-enters the ring, Kingston again goes to work on him as the crowd explodes. He hits insanely rapid-fire quick chops over-and-over again on Miro in the corner.

Kingston sends Miro out to the floor the hard way this time. Instead of waiting, Kingston heads out after him, but this proves to be a mistake as the TNT Champion caught him coming in and then rammed him into the steel barricade. He blasts him with a kick and then rams him into the barricade again. Kingston bounces off of it, and no-sells, walking forward and flattening Miro with a big kick. He hops on the ring apron to follow up, but runs right into the powerful arms of Miro, who catches him and powerslams him on the floor.

Miro adds some additional punishment on the floor, as he scoops Kingston up and slams him into the steel ring post — twice. Back in the ring, Miro bites at the hands of Kingston and continues his slow-paced, blunt beatdown of “The Mad King” as the fans in Chicago boo and try and rally Kingston back into the fight. Kingston momentarily pops up and b*tch slaps Miro, but all this does is anger the champ, who uses one single shot to deck Kingston before following up with a pair of elbow drops for a near fall.

The TNT champ batters the challenger down some more and then hoists him up for an impressive vertical suplex. Kingston tries chopping his way back into the fight. Miro hits a splash on Kingston in the corner. Kingston again tries chopping his way back into the bout. This time it works and he follows up with an enzugiri that drops Miro, who rolls out to the floor. Kingston hits a Saito suplex on Miro moments later and now both guys are slow tro get up. The two eventually do get up and they exchange strikes back-and-forth as the fans cheer Kingston’s shots and boo Miro’s.

Kingston hits back-to-back suplex throws on Miro and then calls for a spinning back-fist as he stalks the TNT champ and waits for him to get up. Miro sensed it coming and rolled out to the floor upon getting up instead of walking towards Kingston. Kingston hits the ropes and sprints across the ring, diving through the ropes and connecting with a flying elbow on Miro on the floor. Back in the ring. Kingston hits a nice fisherman’s suplex into a pin attempt. Miro kicks out.

A few moments later, Miro fires up for an offensive comeback. He hoists Kingston up as “The Mad King” holds onto the top turnbuckle with his life. This results in Miro yanking Kingston up, who himself tears the top turnbuckle pad off in the process, before launching him behind his head for a throw suplex. Miro ends up getting his submission finisher on Kingston after that, yet somehow Kingston held on and scratched and clawed his way to the ropes to break the hold.

Miro loses his cool and walks over to Kingston, who pops up and connects with a DDT out of nowhere on Miro. He goes for the cover but the ref is putting the turnbuckle pad on the corner. He notices the situation and goes for the count and the crowd thinks this is it. Miro kicks out at two. The crowd goes nuts at the kick out. They start booing the ref and chanting “You f*cked up!” at him. Kingston goes to work on Miro some more with a piledriver and additional shots, but they end up in the corner and Miro sneaks in a low blow after yanking the referee towards them. This leads to the TNT champ taking out “The Mad King” and retaining his title in an excellent opening contest here at Alll Out.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Miro

Satoshi Kojima vs. Jon Moxley

After the opening match wraps up, we get ready to head right back to the ring for our second PPV match of the evening, which will be our inter-promotional contest pitting an AEW star one-on-one against a NJPW star.

With that said, the theme for Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima plays and out he comes to a respectful reaction from the wrestling-enthusiasts in the house inside the NOW Arena.

Kojima settles into the ring and his music dies down. Then, “Wild Thing” plays and Jon Moxley makes his trademark ring entrance through the crowd in the Chicago-based venue. Our second match of the evening here at All Out is just moments away.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this bout. The crowd makes a ton of noise as Kojima approaches Mox and extends his hand for a pre-match handshake. Mox pushes the hand away and flips Kojima off to his face.

On that note, this match gets off to a wild start with Mox and Kojima trading shots. Mox fares well early on but Kojima starts taking over and doing pec-bouncing-flexes, ala Hulk Hogan in his prime or Big E., for you modern-day fans. Kojima hits a running dive onto Mox after sending him out to the floor.

Back in the ring, we see Mox start to focus on the taped up hand of Kojima. He stomps on it and squeezes at it, which the commentators point out on the broadcast. Kojima tries fighting back but Mox blasts him with some knees before backing him into a corner and roughing him up with some chops and trash-talk.

Seconds later, we see Kojima turn Mox into the corner and proceed to rapid-fire machine-gun-chop the hell out of him as Mox slumps down in the corner. Kojima catches Mox with a back elbow that decks him. Kojima fires up and the crowd takes notice. He goes for a big shot on Mox but Mox catches him coming in with a nice counter shot that slows down his momentum.

Mox peppers Kojima with a couple additional shots and then yells out “Kojima-san” before going to hoist him up for a suplex of some kind. Instead, Kojima blocks it and brings Mox to the corner. He takes him up to the top-rope and ends up hitting a superplex off the top. The crowd starts firing up and making some noise as Mox and Kojima roll out to the ring apron on the other side of the ropes to trade shots. Kojima ends up dropping to a knee and catching Mox with a cool spot on the apron.

Both guys are on the floor now, however they don’t stay there, as Mox brings the action back in the ring only to eat a DDT. Mox fights back after that and ends up catching Kojima in a cross arm-breaker. Eventually Kojima gets to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. Kojima hits a brainbuster for a near fall. The commentators point out Mox’s elbow is bleeding. Kojima calls for his Kojima-lariat, but Mox sees it coming and avoids it. Mox fires up on offense but ends up running into a counter from Kojima.

Mox fights back and decks Kojima with a high knee. He gets the double-underhook and goes for the Paradigm Shift but Kojima avoids it and hits a left hand lariat. Excalibur points out it is the right hand lariat that Kojima is most devastating with. Both guys are exhausted but on their feet duking it out with back-and-forth strikes. Mox hits the ropes but walks into a spinning elbow from Kojima. Mox comes right back at him and clotheslines him down. Mox locks the bulldog choke on Kojima and starts yanking back on it. Kojima gets his foot on the ropes to break the hold. Mox argues with the ref, claiming Kojima tapped when he didn’t.

The fight is back on and Mox starts mixing in some kicks after punching away at Kojima. Kojima fights back and starts mixing in some Mongolian chops. He ends up walking into a Paradigm Shift from Moxley, however. Mox does the throat-slicing “it’s over” gesture and picks Kojima up, connecting with a second paradigm shift on him for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After The Match: Minoru Suzuki Confronts Jon Moxley

Once the match wraps up, “Wild Thing” plays as Mox celebrates the victory and shows some respect to Satoshi Kojima as he is still laid out following their hard-fought battle.

Some music began playing and Mox made the shocked face. He stands in shock as Minoru Suzuki makes his way out and begins heading down to the ring to an excellent reaction from the knowledgable Chicago fans.

The commentators sing the MMA pioneer praises of the man who is also a bonafied Japanese pro wrestling legend as well. The fans sing along with his music as he gets in the ring and gets right in Moxley’s face.

A “holy sh*t! holy sh*t!” chant breaks out as they go nose-to-nose. Suzuki backs up and takes his shirt off. He grabs Mox and blasts him with a stiff shot. Mox bows to him and then gives him one right back.

They do this back-and-forth for a while and then they each hit the ropes and bounce into the other, with each remaining on their feet following the others’ shot and even laughing and having some fun with it. Suzuki slaps a sleeper / choke on him out of nowhere and then turns him inside out and leaves him laying as the crowd explodes one final time to end the post-match scene.

AEW Women’s Championship

Kris Statlander vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (C)

Following the exciting post-match scene involving Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki, we head right back to the squared circle for our third PPV bout of the night and our second to feature a world championship on-the-line.

With that said, the theme music for Kris Statlander hits and the highly-regarded women’s contender makes her way down to the ring. She settles into the ring and her music fades down. Orange Cassidy is going to remain at ringside for this match.

Now the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s music hits the house speakers inside the NOW Arena and the “Baddest B*tch on the Block” makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this women’s title showdown. Statlander goes right after Baker straight out of the gate, and is faring well. Baker gets in a cheap shot but it doesn’t do much to help her, as Statlander continues to dominate the early action.

Baker gets frustrated and talks with Hayter and Rebel before resuming action in the ring. She grabs Statlander’s arm out of the blue and tries yanking her down to the mat for her Lockjaw submission, but Statlander easily brushes off this attempt and then goes back to work on her. She catches Baker with a mule-kick in the corner of the ring and heads to the top-rope.

The AEW Women’s Champion ends up cutting Statlander off once she gets on the top-rope. She connects with a fisherman’s suplex that brings Statlander down the hard way. Statlander rolls all the way out to the floor. Rebel and Hayter head over to her but Orange Cassidy hits the scene to make sure nothing happens. Baker comes over and slams Statlander’s head into the apron.

D.M.D. goes on to dominate the offense for a minute or two until Statlander fights back into competitive form, where she eventually hits a nice Falcon Arrow for a near fall. They roll and scramble on the mat and upon returning to their feet, Baker connects with a very stiff DDT that plants Statlander right on the top of her head. Baker calls for the glove and her friends at ringside slide it on her hand.

She turns to a prepared Statlander, however, who catches her coming in. She goes for the Big Bang Theory but Baker avoids it. Baker drops Statlander face-first in the turnbuckle in the corner. Statlander and Baker both head up to the top-rope and Statlander hits a superplex off the top where she had to adjust Baker’s weight on the way over, which looked very different than the superplex spots we’ve seen a hundred times in the past.

Statlander heads to the top-rope afterwards and looks for a 450 splash but Baker ends up rolling away. Statlander lands hard and Baker hops back up, where she slaps her Lockjaw submission finisher on the challenger. Statlander fights up to her feet in the hold and slams Baker down to escape. She hits a nice follow-up spot for a near fall.

We see Statlander from the apron look for the pendulum moonsault, only for Baker to move. Kris lands on the floor hard and Baker follows up with a Curb Stomp. Statlander is nearly counted out. Orange Cassidy yells louder than maybe ever before to encourage Statlander to get into the ring in time. She does. Baker looks for Lockjaw but Statlander avoids it and gets the champ in a hold of her own. Eventually Baker escapes.

Baker starts kicking Statlander in the face over-and-over in the corner. The ref grabs her and tells her to stop. She shoves the ref and rapid-fire kicks Statlander in the face in the corner over-and-over again. Baker comes off the top-rope and connects on Statlander with a Pittsburgh Sunrise. That was absolutely, positively insane. Baker follows up with another Curb Stomp and covers her, but again Statlander kicks out. Now Baker gets the Lockjaw submission finisher on Statlander and she taps out. Baker retains in another excellent match.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Andrade El Idolo & Chavo Guerrero Jr. Address PAC’s Travel Issues

Once the women’s title match wraps up, the commentary team sends things to the back, where Alex Marvez is standing by with Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Alex brings up the travel issues that has faced PAC in the past and mentions how they have again affected things as PAC isn’t here for his originally advertised match against El Idolo.

He asks if El Idolo had anything to do with PAC’s travel issues. He claims he did not and wanted to be part of this big event. He tells PAC he’ll see him on Friday at Rampage.

AEW Tag-Team Championship Steel Cage Match

The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (C)

We head back inside the NOW Arena where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts gets us ready for our next match of the evening, which will once again feature a world championship at stake.

It’s time for our advertised steel cage match for the AEW Tag-Team Championships. Some Spanish rappers come out along with some dancers and background people as fireworks and pyro erupts inside the Chicago venue for a grand ring entrance for The Lucha Bros — Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.

They settle into the steel cage-covered ring in what Schiavone called one of the best ring entrances he has ever seen. The lights go out and when they come back on, the theme for The Young Bucks plays. Nick and Matt Jackson come out along with Don Callis and The Good Brothers. They head down to the ring for what should be an easy match of the night candidate.

Don Callis takes his usual spot on special guest commentary for a match involving The Elite. The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros stare each other down as the referee holds up the AEW Tag-Team Championships to show these two teams what they are competing for here tonight.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. The fans start giving this a standing ovation before anything happens. The fans begin chanting Penta’s name and other Spanish stuff when the fight finally does break out and the crowd gets even louder. Nick and Matt start climbing to avoid the onslaught from Penta and Rey, however The Lucha Bros hit a nice double-team move that sends the champs into the steel the hard way.

Callis says it figures that The Lucha Bros would use the steel cage as a weapon first. Schiavone says if it’s there — use it. Things don’t go well for the challengers for long, however, as the Bucks fire up and start hitting some high-flying double-team spots to take over the offensive control in the match. They power bomb The Lucha Bros members into the steel cage wall. A pair of super kicks drops the challlengers out to the floor. We see Brandon Cutler filming things up close on The Elite camera.

Penta hits the ring and catches Jackson with a sling blade to shift the momentum into his team’s favor. He hits the other Buck with a back-stabber and goes for the cover, but only gets a count of two. Fenix joins in and now he and Penta are firing up and taking over on offense. This doesn’t last very long, however, as the Bucks end up taking over and they hit their More Bang for your Buck finisher for a close near fall.

After The Lucha Bros avoid being put away in that spot, they start taking over, only for the Bucks to tear at their face-masks in a desparate attempt to hang in the lead. They call for something and we eventually discover that it is a bag from Brandon Cutler. Cutler throws it into the ring over the cage and it contains a pair of sneakers covered in thumbtacks on the bottom. Jackson puts it on and sits on the top-rope with the tack-covered bottom of his shoe waiting as his partner rams Penta face-first into it so hard that his face mask stuck to the many thumbtacks on the shoe.

The camera shows a close-up of Penta’s mask-covered face with blood clearly pouring behind it. They hit the BTE Trigger on Penta and go for the cover, but Fenix springs to life and breaks the pin attempt up, keeping this match alive. The crowd went absolutely bonkers there sensing that it was over until Fenix prevented the three-count. Jackson takes off the tack-covered shoe and goes to hit Fenix with it, but things don’t go as planned and Fenix ends up firing up for a big offensive comeback. He eventually gets the tack-covered sneaker and he blasts both Nick and Matt with it. He goes for the cover after a high spot but only gets two.

We see Jackson and Fenix each with a member of the opposing team at their mercy. They stare at each other and each hit package pile drivers. Seconds later we see an absolutely nuts Canadian Destroyer avalanche from Penta to Jackson off the top rope. The crowd went nuts for that as you would expect as well. The commentators are also putting this over as the greatest thing since sliced bread — which it very well might be! Callis talks about being nervous about the condition of Jackson’s neck.

Fenix and Penta starts dishing out chops. Jackson and Jackson deal out some super kicks. They each hit super kicks until Matt is the last man standing. Or so it seemed. Zombie-style, they continue to pop back up and take someone else out with a super kick. We get essentially what is another “applause break” for the insane creativity and violent chances being pulled off in this one. Penta hits Fear Factor for a close near fall on Nick that Matt ends up breaking up just in time. Things build to a spot where Fenix hits a diving cross-body splash off the top of the cage. He and Penta spike Jackson on his head and cover him. 1-2-3. We have new champs and literally everyone in the NOW Arena are standing and shouting with their arms raised high in the air, making for an awesome overhead crowd shot at the finish. Absolutely incredible match.

Winners and NEW AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Lucha Bros

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Once a very touching post-match scene with The Lucha Bros and their family wraps up, the commentators run down some of the results of matches that have already taken place tonight, as highlights of the matches are shown.

From there, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts sounds off inside the ring with our rules for the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which is up next to determine who will advance to challenge Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in a future AEW Women’s Championship match.

We get the ring entrances of those included in the Clubs draw. Hikaru Shida makes her way down to the ring. She settles in and then Skye Blue comes out. Blue settles in and then Emi Sakura comes out. The Bunny is out and finally, Abadon.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. Within the first minute or two, we see Skye Blue and Abadon eliminated over the top-rope.

Following another minute of action, the fans count down from ten and then we are introduced to those included in the suit of Diamonds. Anna Jay makes her way out first and she sprints to the ring and begins duking it out with The Bunny. Kiera Hogan comes out next. Kilyn King comes out and Diamante does as well. Finally, Nyla Rose comes out as the final Diamond.

Emi Sakura is eliminated. Seconds later, Kiera Hogan is eliminated. Immediately after that KiLyn King is thrown out and eliminated. They’re dropping like flies. Hikaru Shida is dumped over the top and eliminated by Nyla Rose. The fans loudly boo that elimination. We see Nyla Rose and Diamante working together, targeting The Bunny and Anna Jay, who have been slugging it out since Jay first entered the ring a few minutes ago.

The fans start counting down from ten again and it’s time for the next suit of competitors in this battle royale to be revealed. It will be the Hearts this time. Out first in the Hearts is Thunder Rosa. After her, Penelope Ford comes out. Next, Riho makes her way out and heads down to the ring. Jamie Hayter comes out next. Finally, Big Swole comes out as the final member of the Hearts. The fans chant “Swole! Swole!” as she hits the ring and goes right after Diamante.

Riho is next to be eliminated. The fans boo and the commentators play the confusion on her elimination. Seconds later, Diamante and Big Swole are eliminated. They continue to brawl after they are thrown out. The fans count down again and it’s time for the final suit.

Tay Conti comes out as the first in the new suit. Down to the ring after her is Red Velvet. Layla Hirsch makes her way out and heads to the squared circle next. After her, Jade Cargill makes her way down to the ring to a nice reaction from the fans inside the NOW Arena. Finally, Rebel comes out and heads to the ring as the final draw in the Spades suit.

All four suits have entered the match, and as Excalibur points out on commentary, the joker draws are the only ones left to be revealed before all entrants will have made their way into the ring for the match. Rebel hangs on for a while but is eventually knocked out and eliminated. The Bunnyy and Anna Jay are shown fighting on the apron and then Jay kicks Bunny off to eliminate her. Penelope Ford then eliminates Anna Jay.

Jade Cargill hoists Thunder Rosa up and press slams her over the top-rope to eliminate her. Finally, Ruby Soho comes out as the joker entrant in the match. The former WWE Superstar known as Ruby Riott comes out with a cool labeled up leather jacket with tassels. She gets a big reaction from the Chicago fans as she makes her way down to the ring to a famous punk rock song that the fans sing along with.

Soho makes an immediate impact in the ring, hitting anything that moves as the fans chant her name. Jade Cargill ends up eliminating two more competitors before Nyla Rose comes from behind and eliminates her. Tay Conti eliminates Penelope Ford and then Rose eliminates her.

We’re down to our final three — Ruby Roho, Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa. These three stare each other down and let the crowd soak in the moment before they finally engage and get back after it. Soho is knocked down and then Rosa hits a Samoan Drop on Rosa. Rose hammers away on Soho as fans chant Soho’s name again. Rose puts Soho upside down in the tree of woe. She charges at Rosa, who yanks down the top rope. Rose hangs on but as she dangles, Rosa kicks her and she falls to the floor.

After Nyla Rose is eliminated, we’re down to just Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa. These two slowly get back to their feet and stare each other down as the fans start making a ton of noise. We get dueling split chants from the Chi-Town audience, as half chant for Ruby Soho and the other half chant for Thunder Rosa. They start exchanging punches and chops as the crowd reacts to each shot landed by each lady. Rosa looks for the Fire Thunder Driver but Soho avoids it and throws Rosa over the top.

Rosa lands on the apron on the other side of the ropes. Soho is brought over by Rosa. They’re both on the apron outside of the ring ropes now. Soho hits Rosa with a knee that drops her but she grabs the bottom rope to avoid falling to the floor and getting eliminated. Soho body-locks Rosa and leans behind her, dangling over the floor and playing a dangerous game of nearly eliminating herself in the process. Rosa hoists Soho up for a Death Valley Driver but Soho hangs onto the top-rope. Soho bounces Rosa’s head off the turnbuckle and hits a crazy switch kick that knocks Rosa out. She falls unconscious to the floor below and is eliminated. The bell sounds and Ruby Soho wins. She will now move on to challenge Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for the AEW Women’s Championship. The crowd gives her a nice pop after the win.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to AEW Women’s title: Ruby Soho

The Final Fight

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

After the women’s casino battle royale wraps up, the commentators switch gears and start focusing on our next match coming up, which is being billed as “The Final Fight” and features Chris Jericho putting his AEW in-ring career on-the-line.

The familiar Y2J-style Countdown Clock appears on the big screens inside the NOW Arena and the fans count down with it. When it hits zero, text flashes across the screen that reads, “Jericho’s Last Match.” The fans boo. The theme for MJF hits and out comes the leader of The Pinnacle in a king’s crown and king attire.

He settles into the ring and walks over to “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts and demands he say his name again. Roberts formally introduces MJF. His music fades down and the crowd boos once more.

Now we head back to the entrance tunnels at the top of the stage where a guitarist comes out and starts playing the Judas in My Mind theme for The Inner Circle’s own leader, “Le Champion” himself — Chris Jericho. Jericho comes out as the guitar plays the theme by himself. The fans sing along and it’s pretty cool, but feels like something is missing a bit. Still cool stuff.

Jericho settles into the ring with Floyd the baseball bat over his shoulder as the fans sing along with the chorus to his theme one final time. Excalibur points out it was Billy Gray from Fozzy that was playing guitar as Jericho made his way to the ring. We’re moments away from “The Final Fight” between MJF and Chris Jericho here at All Out.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this high-stakes contest pitting the leader of The Inner Circle against the leader of The Pinnacle. MJF rolls out to the floor before anything happens. He wipes his ass with a fans sign and tears up another fans sign before re-entering the ring to a chant of “Assh*le!” He locks up with Jericho and now things finally get going.

MJF pulls a side head lock but Jericho escapes. They hit the ropes and shoulder check each other. Neither man moves. MJF talks trash and Jericho gets in his face. They do this again. Jericho starts firing off hip-tosses and arm-drags as MJF charges him. Now they throw the wrestling and holds out of the window and simply start duking it out and trading wild punches. Jericho trips MJF down to the mat and is looking to turn him over for the Walls of Jericho, however MJF avoids it.

As the action settles into another level, we see Jericho pull ahead and start hitting some of the classic moves from earlier in his career. MJF stops him after a couple of minutes of being on the defensive and then takes over on offense. He controls Jericho on the mat and he begins focusing his attack on the arm of Jericho, which as the commentators point out, could be a strategy to soften up the Judas Effect that Jericho uses to finish off opponents, as well as pulling back on the Walls of Jericho.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman continues to dominate the action, taunting the fans all-the-while. He gets Jericho on the ring apron outside the ropes and hits the heatseeker. Jericho rolls out to the floor. MJF rolls into the ring. The ref begins counting Jericho out, with her count reaching nine before “Le Champion” just barely makes it to the ring in time. Jericho rolls right back out to the floor. MJF hits a springboard into an Asai Moonsault attempt, but Jericho avoids it. Jericho scoops MJF up and power bombs him on the hard part of the apron / edge of the ring.

Back in the ring, Jericho works MJF over a bit before heading to the top-rope. He leaps off looking for some kind of high spot, but instead MJF catches him on the way down with a leaping codebreaker. MJF goes to pick Jericho up a few moments after this but he drops Jericho and falls down to the mat, clutching his back and screaming out in pain. He slaps the mat and gets up, holding onto the ring rope to stretch his back out some. He goes to pick Jericho up again but Jericho grabs his legs and pulls them out from under him. He goes for the Walls but decides against it.

Jericho hits a Lionsault on MJF for a near fall. The fans chant “You still got it” at the leader of The Inner Circle. He backs MJF into the corner and chops the hell out of him. He sits MJF on the top rope and climbs up and does the ten-punch on him before going for a hurricanrana to bring him down the hard way, only for MJF to counter with a power bomb that connects. Despite MJF being the one who delivered the offense, he is the one we hear on the broadcast yelling and wimpering in pain again due to his lower back. He walks over and resorts to viciously biting at the dome of Jericho.

MJF sits Jericho on the top rope. He grabs his back in pain and then climbs up after him, looking for a superplex. Jericho blocks it and knocks MJF off backwards. He waits for MJF to get up and then leaps off the top-rope himself, catching MJF with a flying codebreaker for a near fall.

Now we see Wardlow making his way down to the ring from the back as the fans boo. He is cut off before he gets to the ring, as Jake Hager comes out through the crowd and starts slugging it out with him. The ref goes over to check on the Wardlow-Hager brawl and then we see MJF holding Floyd the baseball bat. He blasts Jericho with it behind the ref’s back. He waits for Jericho to get up and then blasts him with his own Judas Effect finisher. He covers him and gets the 1.2…and as the ref counts three, Jericho gets his foot on the ropes. She didn’t see it, however, and MJF is declared the winner.

She raises his hand and his music plays. The fans loudly boo. Now a second referee comes over and talks to the official for this match and informs her that Jericho indeed got his foot on the rope. The match is restarted. MJF pushes the ref and she pushes him back, with Jericho tripping him and covering him. MJF kicks out at two and a half. Jericho with a Judas Effect but it misses. On the mat, MJF slaps an armbar on Jericho and yanks back for all he’s worth. Jericho struggles but eventually escapes.

Jericho grabs MJF’s legs and eventually turns him over into the Walls of Jericho. MJF screams in pain as the commentators point out how much pain his lower back has been in throughout this match. MJF crawls to the ropes and nearly makes it. Jericho brings him back to the middle of the ring and tightens the hold a bit more. MJF taps out. Jericho wins. The crowd goes ballistic. The rest of The Inner Circle come down to the ring to celebrate with “Le Champion” as his theme plays and the fans sing along and cheer in a great “feel good moment” here at All Out.

Winner: Chris Jericho

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

We move on to the pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to the long-awaited in-ring return of CM Punk, as he goes one-on-one against Darby Allin — next.

Back live inside the NOW Arena, we cut to a black-and-white Darby Allin trademark pre-match vignette. It shows him grabbing a body bag and attatching it to a helicopter that he is flying in, which he leaps out of.

The video wraps up and Darby Allin’s theme is playing as we return live inside the NOW Arena. Allin makes his way out accompanied by “The Icon” Sting. He is holding his trademark skateboard. He and Sting give each other a pound and then Allin hugs Sting and begins skating down to the ring for this highly-anticipated showdown.

A very focused, determined and possibly even nervous-looking Darby Allin takes a seat in the corner of the ring as his music fades down and in the silence, we immediately hear an enormously loud “CM Punk!” chant that spreads throughout the Chicago-based venue.

From there, the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” plays and the Chi-Town fans sing along with the lyrics to the world-famous song as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces “The Best in the World” CM Punk. Punk makes his way out and the already loud crowd gets noticably louder. He kneels down in the ring aisle and combs the fake sand in trademark fashion and then like only he can, yells out, “It’s clobbering time!” which the fans shout along with him.

CM Punk makes his way down to the ring as we get ready for our co-main event of the evening here at the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view inside the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It’s almost time, wrestling fans!

The camera shows Allin sitting in the corner of the ring and the commentators note that he is doing the right thing by allowing Punk to have his moment. Punk takes his ring jacket off and has his wrists taped up in trademark fashion. He’s wearing black tights with blue stripes going down the side and white stars along the side as well.

Punk’s music fades down and the fans chant of “CM Punk!” only gets louder. CM Punk sees Allin sitting in the corner of the ring. He sits down cross-legged in trademark CM Punk fashion a couple of feet away from Allin. The two just stare intensely at each other as the fans chant “Holy sh*t!” Allin pops up and takes his ring jacket off.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. The fans go nuts as soon as the bell sounds. Punk and Allin immediately start circling each other. They lock up and the fans erupt again. One of the loudest lock-up pops you’ll ever see. Allin arm-drags Punk down to get things going. The fans break out in another “CM Punk!” chant. They lock up again and Punk pulls a side head lock. He hits the ropes and lets go. He shoulder blocks Allin down and the crowd explodes again.

We hear the fans break out in a “Welcome back!” chant. Punk points at Allin and looks at the crowd. He points at himself and looks at the crowd, which explodes to let him know that yes, obviously, it is he who they are welcoming back. They lock up again and Allin applies a hammer lock on Punk. Punk reverses. Allin reverses it back. Now we hear a “Let’s go Darby!” and “CM Punk!” split / dueling chant from different sections of the crowd inside the NOW Arena.

Allin brings Punk down to the mat and works on controlling the arm in the hammer lock. Punk works his way back up and he drops Allin with a back-elbow. He scoops Allin up and slams him down. He covers him but Allin kicks out at one. Punk slaps a rear chin lock on Allin. Allin escapes and charges at Punk with a full head of steam. Punk side-steps him and Allin goes sailing out to the floor. Punk smirks as the fans chant “You still got it!”

Now we see Darby fire up out of nowhere and he goes to work on Punk in the corner of the ring. He sprints from one end of the ring to the other with a coffin splash on Punk in the corner. He keeps that same energy as he charges at Punk who reverses him and irish-whips him hard into the corner. Allin swung through the ropes and bounced hard off the steel ring post. Allin’s eye looks banged up after that spot. Punk heads out and brings Allin back in the ring. He goes to work on him with a unique submission on the mat.

Punk slows the pace down as he continues to control Allin with holds and various submission attempts. He locks Allin in an abdominal stretch which he modifies into a bit of a neck crank. Allin elbows his way out but walks into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker from Punk for a near fall. Punk slaps a rear chin lock on Allin once again to slow down the pace, which Excalibur does a good job of pointing out on the broadcast. The fans break out into dueling “Darby Allin!” and “CM Punk!” chants as Allin tries to fight from underneath back into competitive form.

The commentators call this the most unorthodox match Allin has ever been involved in during his run in AEW thus far, as it has been very much an old-school style mat-based wrestling match with a couple of sped-up flurries mixed in here and there. Allin builds up a full head of steam after escaping and he blasts into Punk, decking “The Best in the World.” Both guys are slow to get up but when they do, it is Allin who starts to speed up and take over on offense. He hits a couple of big spots for close near falls. He hits a code red that Punk specifically mentioned wanting to avoid during his commentary on Rampage this past Friday. He goes for the cover but Punk kicks out.

Allin heads to the top rope and is looking for a Coffin Drop, however Punk avoids it. Punk brings Allin up to the top and goes up after him. Whatever he was trying to do doesn’t work, as Allin reverses in mid-air and brings Punk down the hard way. He hits another spot on Punk for a near fall but Punk hangs on. Punk connects with his GTS finisher but Allin bounces out to the floor so he can’t finish him. He heads out after him and brings him back into the ring. A lifeless Allin lays on the mat as Punk plays to the crowd and calls for another GTS. He hoists Allin up but Allin starts elbowing Punk once he’s across Punk’s shoulders. He elbows the hell out of Punk until Punk collapses face-first into the canvas, and then Allin keeps elbowing the crap out of him some more anyways.

Punk rolls out to the floor and is beat up and staggering. Meanwhile, back in the ring, Allin builds up a full head of steam and launches himself from the ring to the floor, crashing onto and taking out Punk in the process. He heads back into the ring and climbs to the top rope. He hits a flipping senton off the top-rope and takes Punk out on the flloor with it. We see some immediate replays of that as the fans chant “This is awesome!” Allin rolls Punk back in the ring and heads to the top-rope backwards. He mocks Punk’s GTS signal and then leaps off backwards with a Coffin Drop attempt. Punk sits up like The Undertaker and Allin crashes about an inch next to him back-first. Punk smiles and shakes his head. Allin pops up, however, and pulls Punk over and nearly finishes him.

Punk hangs on and takes back over on offense. He takes it to him and finally hoists him up again and connects with another GTS. This time, however, Allin doesn’t land and roll out to the floor, so Punk is able to cover him. 1-2-3. CM Punk wins in his long-awaited comeback. The fans erupt with cheers at the finish and Punk’s theme plays as “The Best in the World” soaks in the big moment and the equally big victory. He talks to the camera and says something about seven years.

Once the match wraps up, “The Icon” Sting comes out from the back and heads down to the ring as Punk is celebrating. He walks over and shakes Punk’s hand. Punk and Sting both go over to check on Allin. Allin stumbles up to his feet and leans against the ropes. Punk walks over and the two shake hands. The crowd cheers. Punk’s theme starts over again. Punk backs into a corner and watches as Sting and Allin exit and head to the back. Punk soaks in the moment with his hometown fans a little more.

Winner: CM Punk

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

After the co-main event of the evening wraps up, we head to the pre-match video package for our final non-title match of the evening, as it’s time for the AEW in-ring debut of another high-profile former WWE legend. Paul Wight goes one-on-one against QT Marshall — next.

The pre-match video wraps up and we return live inside the NOW Arena where QT Marshall makes his way down to the ring accompanied by other members of The Factory. He settles into the ring and his music fades down.

Paul Wight’s theme hits and the former WWE Superstar known as Big Show heads down to the ring. The music for the big man fades down and as he enters the ring, immediately some of the stooges from The Factory charge him. Wight easily launches them from the ring to the floor and focuses his attention on his scheduled opponent — QT Marshall.

Wight goes to work on Marshall as the bell sounds to officially get this match off-and-running. Wight backs Marshall into a corner in the ring and tells the fans to be quiet so they can hear the chop he’s about to smash Marshall with. He does exactly that and then does the same exact thing about five more times in the next minute or two. The fans are definitely getting a chance to recover their energy before the main event in this bridge bout between the two co-featured headliners.

Marshall finally starts getting in some offense on Wight following a distraction by a Factory member at ringside. Marshall’s offensive control is short-lived, however, as Wight fires up and starts taking it to Marshall again. He hits QT with a high back-body drop that sends him out to the floor.

He drags members of The Factory into the ring and beats them down as well. When he finishes with them he notices QT flying off the top-rope and he catches him by the throat for a chokeslam and a pin fall victory in the most basic and unnecessary-feeling match on the card. At least it was kept short.

Winner: Paul Wight

AEW Championship

Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (C)

After a quick backstage promo from Jon Moxley promoting his match against Minoru Suzuki on the post-All Out edition of Dynamite on TNT next Wednesday night, as well as an additional promo segment from Malakai Black to hype his bout against Dustin Rhodes on the same show, we head to the pre-match video package for our AEW All Out pay-per-view main event of the evening.

From there, we shoot back inside the NOW Arena where the familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme hits and the IMPACT Champion makes his way down to the ring for our final match of the night here at what has been an excellent PPV show in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Cage settles into the ring and his music fades down. The theme for Kenny Omega plays and the leader of The Elite and the AEW Champion makes his way out accompanied by Don Callis. The champ settles into the ring and “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this, our main event of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this highly-anticipated AEW Championship contest. Almost immediately things get violent in this one, as we get a crazy high spot straight out of the gate and then the action spills out to the floor. Cage hits a high spot on the floor on Omega that the commentators applaud on the broadcast.

Omega ends up taking over and he begins beating Cage down on the floor. He reaches under the ring and with the help of Don Callis, who is at ringside instead of special guest commentary for this match, pulls out a table. Omega lays the folded up table over Cage’s lifeless body on the floor and jumps off the ring apron, crashing on top of Cage and breaking the table on him.

Now we watch as Omega and Callis pull another table out from under the ring. This time they unfold and set up the table. Omega goes over to Cage but now we see that he has recovered. Christian Cage starts taking it to the champ, lighting Omega up with chops after bringing the action back into the ring. Cage goes for a cloverleaf submission but Omega rakes his eyes off his back and takes over. He connects on Christian with a modified sling blade and now he is back in full control of the action, taking it to Christian on the mat as the fans try and rally behind the babyface challenger.

We see Omega dump Cage out to the floor. He heads out after him and goes to leap in a single bounce onto the steel barricade, but completely slips and lands hard on his ass on the top of the steel barricade. He holds up one finger and tries controlling the crowd, which feels kind of dead ever since the Punk match wrapped up. He goes for it again and this time connects with a leaping moonsault onto Cage off the barricade. He brings Christian into the ring and goes back to work on him.

After a couple more minutes of Omega controlling the offense, we see him hoist Cage up over his shoulder. He charges across the ring but Cage escapes and brings Omega down with momentum. He backs up and waits for Omega to get up but ends up running into a waiting knee strike from the crafty champion. Omega brings Cage up and looks for a power bomb of some sort, but Cage counters out of it. Cage hits a big swinging tornado DDT off the top rope on Omega for a near fall.

Kenny charges at Christian and connects with a V-Trigger. He hits a snap-dragon on Cage as the commentators bring up Christian’s past neck issues. Omega hoists Cage up and connects with another snap-dragon. Omega loads the chamber and points at Cage, calling for the finish. Cage, from his knees, flips Omega off. Omega blasts Cage with another snap-dragon and then follows up with another V-Trigger.

Cage and Omega wrestle on the apron outside the ropes on the side of the ring where the table is set up on the floor down below. Omega nearly suplexes Cage through it but Cage avoids it. Cage goes for the Killswitch on Omega through it but Omega avoids it. Omega goes for the One-Winged Angel on Cage through it but Cage avoids it and finally Cage runs the apron and spears Omega off, with both going down to the floor and Omega’s back crashing through the table with Cage’s weight smashing down on top of him.

Callis takes his sport coat off and fans Omega’s lifeless body with it. It takes a while but eventually Cage and Omega slowly struggle and make their way back into the ring. When they do, Cage sprints at Omega with back-to-back spears for a close near fall. He climbs to the top-rope and flies off with a frog splash attempt, but lands on the knees of Omega, who had him well-scouted. Omega looks for the Dr. Wiley bomb but his back goes out when he attempts to hoist Cage up.

The two exchange strikes and then Omega blasts Cage with a rip-cord V-Trigger. He hoists him up for a Tiger Driver follow-up, but Cage avoids it and counters. He looks for the cloverleaf submission again. Omega fights it as Cage tries to turn it over. Cage does turn it over and immediately we see Callis calling for help from the break. Gallows runs down to the ring and Cage lets go. Omega charges for a V-Trigger but Cage moves and Omega takes Gallows out. Cage then hits Omega with the Killswitch. He covers him but Omega kicks out at two-and-a-half.

Fans start to stomp and clap as both guys are showing signs of fatigue. Cage picks Omega up and sits him on the top-rope. Before he can do anything, Callis hits the ring. Cage notices him and scares him out of the ring. He goes back after Omega, climbing up to the top-rope along with him. He’s looking to connect with a Killswitch off the top. Omega rakes the eyes to avoid it. Omega hoists Cage up over his head while sitting on the top-rope and he leaps off and connects with a super One-Winged Angel for the pin fall victory to retain his AEW Championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Champion: Kenny Omega

Adam Cole Arrives, Joins The Elite; Daniel Bryan Also Arrives!

Once the pin fall is counted, Omega’s theme hits. The commentators run us through some of the highlights of the match. The Elite heads down to the ring to join Omega in celebrating. The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks join in along with Kenny Omega in beating down Christian Cage some more.

We see Jurassic Express run down and hit the ring but The Elite beat down Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt as well. The fans start doing loud “Yes!” chants. Omega gets on the mic and asks if people are starting to catch on. He mocks “The Best in the World” name and their love for CM Punk.

Omega continues to gloat, talking about being the best wrestler on the planet and notes that there is no one who has a chance to beat him. As he continues to talk, the lights in the venue go out. When they come back on, music plays and the name Adam Cole appears in giant letters across the big screens.

The fans inside the NOW Arena go absolutely bonkers as Mr. Britt Baker heads down to the ring with an “All Elite Bay-Bay” shirt on and a leather jacket. The Elite looks stunned. Cole hits the ring and leads the crowd in a loud “Adam Cole BayBay!” chant. Omega takes a step closer to him and he and Cole pretend they’re gonna go at it.

Instead, Cole super kicks Christian back down and smiles. Cole and Omega hug. Cole hugs The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers as well. Omega gets back on the mic and has some fun with the crowd, mocking them for thinking Cole would be against The Elite. Cole gets on the mic now and talks about The Elite being the most dominant faction in the history of wrestling.

Cole says he doesn’t see how in hell anyone can stop them. Omega says there’s really nothing left for him to do. He taunts the crowd a bit as he says goodbye. Before he can leave, however, Bryan Danielson makes his way out to theme music that starts off similar to his old WWE theme.

Danielson makes his way down to the ring as the fans inside NOW Arena go completely out of their minds with a loud reaction. Bryan hits the ring and joins the side that features Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. The four of them stand down The Elite and after a brief pause, all of the guys collide and start going at it. Bryan lights up Jackson in the corner with kicks as the fans do the “Yes!” chant loudly. Bryan hits a running knee to take a couple of The Elite members out as the fans continue to roar.

The Elite with their new member, Adam Cole, exit the ring and head to the back pissed off as Bryan Danielson, along with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express, celebrate and play to the crowd from inside the ring as the commentators take the AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view off the air on that note. What an incredible show. Thanks for joining us!

