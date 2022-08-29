AEW All Out Set to Air in Select Theaters

AEW issued the following:

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS EXPAND IN-THEATER AUDIENCE REACH BY BRINGING “ALL OUT” PPV TO SELECT THEATERS IN NORTH AMERICA AND LATIN AMERICA ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

August 29, 2022 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions today announced that fans in the U.S., Canada and Latin America will be able to experience the highly anticipated AEW: ALL OUT pay-per-view in select movie theaters on Sunday, Sept. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Emanating from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., fans can catch all of the live action in a select theater to enjoy the world-class matchups, including:

• “Lionheart” Chris Jericho vs. “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed • AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

• Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

• AEW World Trios Championship: Tournament Finals

• AEW Interim Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

• Casino Ladder Match for a future AEW World Championship title shot

• Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

• FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Additional matches will be announced in the lead-up to Sunday.

Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW: ALL OUT available in select theaters, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Emagine Theatres, Marcus Theaters in the U.S.; Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas in Canada; and Cinepolis in Latin America. To locate a theater showing the event, check the Joe Hand Promotions website at https://www.joehandpromotions.com/aew-all-out-theaters

“We are honored to help AEW continue to grow and engage with their fan base across North America,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “And, we’re excited about the opportunities we are creating by bringing ALL OUT into Latin America at Cinepolis. There’s nothing like watching incredible AEW events with friends and enjoying the action from the comfort of premier movie theaters.”