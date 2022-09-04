AEW All Out Surpasses $1 Million in Ticket Sales

Tony Khan mentioned on Twitter that live ticket sales for tonight’s AEW All Out have surpassed $1 million, which if true would make it the largest non-WWE live gate in North America. WCW’s biggest live gate was $930,735 for the match between Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, which took place on the January 1, 1999 episode of WCW Monday Nitro in the Georgia Dome. That $1 million figure has surpassed that record.

