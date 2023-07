AEW All Out Tickets In High Demand, General On-Sale Tickets Beginning Today

General on-sale tickets for AEW’s huge week in Chicago, leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, will go on sale today.

AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com will have general on-sale tickets for the events at 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET today.

AEW will host Dynamite at the NOW Arena on August 30th before heading to the United Centre on September 2nd for Collision and All In the following night.

WrestleTix reported that 6,031 pre-sale tickets for All Out were sold, with 3,086 remaining, while Collision sold 3,142, with 5,975 remaining.

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

AEW Dynamite/Rampage (Blood & Guts): Wednesday, July 19 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 29 – Hartford, CT at the XL Center

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August July 26 – MVP Arena in Albany, NY

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 2 – Tampa, FL at the Yuengling Center

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 9 – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 16 – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 19 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 23 – Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia

AEW All In PPV: Sunday, August 27 – London, England at the Wembley Stadium

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 30 – NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Collision: Saturday, September 2 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW All Out: September 3 – United Center in Chicago, Illinois

AEW Dynamite/Rampage Grand Slam: Wednesday, September 20 – Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, September 27 – 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO