AEW Allots Second Hour For Blood & Guts Tonight

AEW’s big Blood & Guts main event will take up the second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that they have allotted just about the entire second hour of Dynamite for the Blood & Guts two-ring main event, which will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow).

Khan noted that AEW will have their biggest crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic tonight, with more than 1,500 fans in attendance, which is close to 40% capacity for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.