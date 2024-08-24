AEW And Warner Bros. Discovery TV Deal Is Reportedly Imminent

A report was made earlier this week that Warner Bros. Discovery has made a new offer to AEW that both sides believe to be productive and was reportedly “at least double” the amount of their current deal.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that a TV deal between both sides was “imminent” and WBD sources have expressed continued confidence that a TV deal is happening with a significant increase.

There is no word yet on when the TV deal will be revealed, but it could happen anytime between All In and All Out.