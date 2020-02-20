AEW Announces 6-Man Match For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara for Dynamite on TNT next Wednesday, the final show before Revolution. The show takes place from Kansas City at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Here is the current lineup:
-Weigh-In for Revolution Main Event: Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho
-Thirty Minute Iron Man Match: Pac vs. Kenny Omega
-Best Friends vs. The Butcher & The Blade
-Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt vs. Santana, Ortiz & Sammy Guevara
Next week on #AEWDynamite in #AEWKansasCity, it's @Ortiz_Powerful, @Santana_Proud & @sammyguevara of the #InnerCircle face the team of @realmarkostunt, @boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus of #JurassicExpress!
