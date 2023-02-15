AEW Announces Addition Of The Lucha Bros To Tonight’s Dynamite In Laredo

A new announcement has been released ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
All Elite Wrestling has announced that The Lucha Bros will be in action during tonight’s show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.
All Elite Wrestling has announced that The Lucha Bros will be in action during tonight's show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.
LAREDO, TX!
The #LuchaBrothers @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx will be in action LIVE at the @LaredoArena TONIGHT!
🎟 Tickets are still available and ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/eBohFprEPC pic.twitter.com/Yr2KI0gmbu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2023