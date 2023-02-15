AEW Announces Addition Of The Lucha Bros To Tonight’s Dynamite In Laredo

By
Matt Boone
-

A new announcement has been released ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that The Lucha Bros will be in action during tonight’s show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Check out the announcement below and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR