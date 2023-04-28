AEW Announces Additional Matches, Segments For Next Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Rampage at the special time of 5:30pm on TNT on Friday, it was revealed that Ricky Starks will be going one-on-one against Juice Robinson from The Bullet Club Gold on Dynamite next Wednesday night.

Also announced, we will hear from The Elite one-week before a big steel cage match with Kenny Omega, as well as a Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale, and Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya.

Previously announced is MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin & Jungle Boy in a high-stakes match.

If MJF and Sammy win, their match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 remains a singles bout for the AEW Championship. If Allin and Jungle Boy emerge victorious, the bout will be changed to a Four Pillars Four-Way showdown for the AEW Championship.

Also scheduled for next week’s Dynamite is a big eight-man tag-team bout, with Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy and Bandido teaming up to take on Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker of the J.A.S.

