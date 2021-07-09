AEW Announces All Out Is A Sell-out

AEW’s Twitter account has announced that the All Out PPV is a sell-out, while Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio to make the same announcement.

Tickets went on sale to the general public this morning and quickly sold out before most fans had the chance to get in from the queue. It appears somewhere between 9,500 and 11,000 tickets have been sold for the pay-per-view. A topic on social media right now has to do with fans being upset over how many All Out tickets were scooped up for the secondary market. Stubhub currently has several hundred tickets listed at premium prices.

As noted, the All Out Week pre-sale began on Thursday morning and instantly sold out, as did the trio tickets that include seats to Dynamite and Rampage that week. There are still tickets left for Dynamite on September 1st and Rampage on September 3rd as of this writing. @WrestleTix indicated that around 5,700 tickets are being sold for Rampage.

All Out takes place on September 5th at the NOW Arena in Chicago.