AEW Announces Another Big Match For Tonight’s Dynamite In Baltimore

AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata as a late addition to the advertised lineup for tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland.

Heading into the April 9 episode of the weekly two hour prime time AEW on TBS and MAX program, the company released a digital exclusive pre-show segment featuring The Opps trio of Shibata, Samoa Joe and HOOK, where the aforementioned Mox match was announced.

Also scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush & Action Andretti, TV Time with ‘The Learning Tree’ Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate Celebration, Swerve Strickland vs. PAC, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup match with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary, as well as Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.