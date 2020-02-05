AEW Announces Awesome Kong Injury

AEW announced on Twitter tonight that Awesome Kong is currently out of action with an injury, and may not return.

This week’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube, which you can see above, saw Hikaru Shida defeat Mel in singles action. Mel had Nightmare Collective partners Luther and Kong with her at ringside, and Kong interfered, but Mel still couldn’t get the win. The post-match angle saw Kong get upset over Mel losing. They had words until Luther held Kong while Mel hit her. Mel then sent Kong crashing through the barrier. The attack continued at ringside, ending after Mel leg dropped Kong on the steel steps after Luther put her there.

AEW announced that Kong suffered “serious injuries” in the attack, and that they aren’t sure “when or if she will return” to in-ring action.

“Awesome Kong Medical Update: on this week’s episode of #AEWDark Kong suffered serious injuries at the hands of Mel & Luther. We do not know when or if she will return to action,” they wrote.

It’s believed that this angle is AEW writing Kong off TV so she can film the final season of GLOW on Netflix, but that hasn’t been confirmed.