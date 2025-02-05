AEW Announces Big Match For Saturday’s Collision In Houston, TX.

The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Tuesday evening, a new match was announced for the Saturday, February 8 episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT from Houston, TX.

The bout features The Undisputed Kingdom trio Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 duo “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker vs. Shane Taylor Promotions trio Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean.

Parker is returning to television after spending several months on the sidelines with Ruby Soho, as the two welcomed the birth of their first child together.

Also scheduled for the 2/8 AEW Collision show is Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher and Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa.