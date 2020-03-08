AEW Announces Blood And Guts Main Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW just announced a 10-man match with The Elite vs. The Inner Circle for the upcoming Blood & Guts Dynamite show that airs on TNT on 3/25 from Newark NJ.

Rules for the match will be announced this coming Wednesday night. Below is the announcement-

