AEW Announces Blood And Guts Main Event

AEW just announced a 10-man match with The Elite vs. The Inner Circle for the upcoming Blood & Guts Dynamite show that airs on TNT on 3/25 from Newark NJ.
Rules for the match will be announced this coming Wednesday night. Below is the announcement-
MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT#AEWDynamite: Blood & Guts
Newark, NJ | @PruCenter – March 25th!
It's the #InnerCircle vs. #TheElite in your main event!
Rules will be announced this Wednesday on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/GCn1tJnKkH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 8, 2020