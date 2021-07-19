AEW Announces Cincinnati Debut For Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced that they will make their Cincinnati, Ohio debut for the September 8 edition of Dynamite on TNT.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley, who is from Cincinnati and is featured front & center on promotional material for the show. This will also be the post-All Out edition of Dynamite.

Dynamite on September 8 will air live from the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 10am ET.

