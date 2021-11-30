AEW Announces CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty For Dynamite

CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty has been announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW announced the match this morning, noting that Punk is looking to test himself against the best young wrestlers in the company, and bring his record to 8-0.

Moriarty responded to today’s announcement and wrote, “Excited, but more importantly, focused. Only focused on taking the W.”

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, along with Moriarty’s tweet:

* CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Darby Allin and Sting vs. Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight