AEW has announced multiple Blue League matches in the 2024 Continental Classic for this week’s episode of Collision.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia and Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos for this week’s AEW Collision, which airs at a special time of 4pm ET. / 3pm CT. / 1pm PT. on TNT on Saturday.

The show will be taped tomorrow night after AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois.