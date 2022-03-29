AEW Announces “Dark” Matches For Tonight

Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will feature three Trios matches, two featuring members of The Dark Order. The AEW women’s division will be represented by Tay Conti, Diamante and Emi Sakura, among others.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. This week’s episode was taped earlier this month.

AEW has announced the following Dark line-up for tonight:

* Diamante vs. Kelsey Heather

* Kiera Hogan vs. Nyla Rose

* Tay Conti vs. Shalonce Royal

* Emi Sakura vs. Leila Grey

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kaun

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Gus De La Vega, Invictus Khash and Adam Priest

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Foxx Vinyer, Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan “5” Angels vs. Jay Marte, Richard King and Alexander Zane