AEW Announces Dark Taping Session at Universal Studios

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: @SamHiko_)

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for the latest tapings of AEW Dark.

The promotion announced in a tweet that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating for both.

You can read the official announcement below:

