AEW Announces Dark Taping Session at Universal Studios

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for the latest tapings of AEW Dark.
The promotion announced in a tweet that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating for both.
Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SATURDAY, 1/28
• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm
• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm
LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW!
