AEW Announces Date & Location For Dynasty 2025 PPV

All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Dynasty 2025 will take place on Sunday, April 6 from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“As announced by the Philadelphia Inquirer this morning, AEW Dynasty PPV is coming to Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6 at the Liacouras Center,” the official announcement read. “This marks the first #AEW PPV to be held in Philadelphia. General on sale tickets will be available on Monday, February 3 at http://AEWTix.com.”