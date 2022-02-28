AEW Announces Debut In California For Rampage

AEW is finally headed to California. The Young Bucks announced during the latest Being The Elite episode on YouTube that AEW is headed to Ontario, California on Friday, June 3. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 11, starting at $29. Doors will open at 3pm local time for the Rampage in Ontario, and showtime is at 4pm.

AEW has had plans to run the Toyota Arena in Ontario in the past, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening.

Below is a current look at the AEW tour of the West Coast, along with the latest BTE episode. The segment with The Young Bucks appears at the end of the episode.

* Wednesday, May 25: AEW Dynamite from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

* Friday, May 27: AEW Rampage from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

* Sunday, May 29: AEW Double Or Nothing from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

* Friday, June 3: AEW Rampage from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California