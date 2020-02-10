AEW Announces Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara For Dynamite

AEW has announced Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

This will be a rematch from the January 1 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, which saw Guevara defeat Rhodes after interference from Jake Hager.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live from the H.E.B. Center in Austin, Texas. Below is the updated line-up:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Riho with the title on the line

* SCU vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega with the titles on the line

* Santana vs. Jon Moxley in an “Eye for an Eye” match