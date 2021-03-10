AEW Announces Ethan Page’s Dynamite Debut Match

AEW has announced that Ethan Page will make his Dynamite debut against Lee Johnson tomorrow night. Page requested a singles match and Tony Khan granted the request, as seen in the tweets below.

Page made his AEW debut in the Ladder Match at Revolution PPV this past Sunday.

Here is the updated AEW Dynamite line up for this week-

-Ethan Page to make Dynamite debut vs. Lee Johnson

-Christian to appear

-The Inner Circle holds a war council meeting

-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky

-Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami