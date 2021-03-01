AEW Announces Extra Revolution PPV Tickets

AEW has released more tickets for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. It was announced this morning that a limited amount of physically-distanced seating pods are now available for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
The tickets are $50 (plus fees per ticket) and can be purchased by calling Bold Events Ticketing at 904-633-2000.
AEW originally put Revolution tickets on sale this past Friday and they sold out within minutes.
AEW Revolution will take place this Sunday, March 7 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 1, 2021