AEW Announces House Show For WWE WrestleMania 37 Weekend

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company’s first non-televised event will take place on Friday, April 9th during Wrestlemania 37 weekend.

TWO @AEW Events for $40 (plus fees)!!

Wed, April 7 LIVE #AEWDynamite & Fri, April 9 AEW's 1st ever non-televised event! Just $20 per show, Combo Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 9am Eastern & can only be purchased by calling 904-633-2000 or email Ticketing@BoldEventsJax.com pic.twitter.com/yFvO2jvuI2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021