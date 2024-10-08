AEW Announces Komander vs. Hologram For Dynamite: Title Tuesday

Komander and Hologram are going to war for the first time ever tonight.
Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show, which is also the “go-home” episode for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, the first-ever showdown between masked stars was announced.
Previously announced for the 10/8 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program kicking off at 8/7c this evening:
* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. PAC & Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale
* HOOK wants answers as to who attacked Taz
* TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura
* Brody King and Darby Allin to meet face-to-face
* Hologram vs. Komander
TOMORROW, Tues, 10/8
Special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite
Special Start Time 9pm ET/8pm CT
First Time Ever in AEW@KomandercrMX vs @AEWHologram
On a special TUESDAY Night Dynamite,
hours from now,
Title Tuesday Special Attraction:
Hologram debuts on TBS vs Komander TUESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yfXY5GMaDV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 8, 2024