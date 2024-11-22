AEW Announces Late Addition To Full Gear 2024 “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

The pre-show panel has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2024 on Saturday night, November 23, the company has announced the four members that will be featured on the official pre-show panel for “Zero Hour.”

AEW announced today that Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Paul Walter Hauser will join the usual trio of Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett on the AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show.

Join us here on 11/23 for live AEW Full Gear 2024 results coverage.