AEW Rampage Premiere Announced For Pittsburgh

AEW has announced a Pittsburgh homecoming for Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. AEW will return to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh for two nights in early August. A live Dynamite taping will be held on Wednesday, August 11, while a live Rampage taping will be held on Friday, August 13.
This will be the Rampage premiere on TNT.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am ET.
🚨LFG PITTSBURGH!🚨
Aug 11 #AEWDynamite
Aug 13 #AEWRampage premiere
🎫Tickets go on sale this FRI, June 25! #BRITTSBURGH pic.twitter.com/17t5CMj1s8
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) June 21, 2021
