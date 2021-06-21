AEW Rampage Premiere Announced For Pittsburgh

AEW has announced a Pittsburgh homecoming for Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. AEW will return to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh for two nights in early August. A live Dynamite taping will be held on Wednesday, August 11, while a live Rampage taping will be held on Friday, August 13.

This will be the Rampage premiere on TNT.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10am ET.