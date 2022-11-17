AEW Announces London, UK Debut, More 2023 Dates Announced

AEW has confirmed that they will head the United Kingdom in 2023.

The London, England show had no date announced, but it was confirmed this week along with more West Coast dates, including debut shows in Phoenix and San Francisco.

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed interest in running Craven Cottage in London, which is home to the Fulham F.C. soccer team and is owned by Khan’s father, AEW lead investor Shad Khan.

AEW’s 2023 dates include Dynamite’s debut at the legendary Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA on March 1 and Rampage’s debut on March 3.

The following dates have been confirmed by AEW for next year:

* Wednesday, January 4: Dynamite and Rampage from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

* Friday, January 6: Rampage and Battle of The Belts V from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR

* Wednesday, January 11: Dynamite and Rampage from The Forum in Los Angeles, CA

* Wednesday, January 18: Dynamite and Rampage from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA

* Wednesday, January 25: Dynamite and Rampage from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

* Wednesday, February 22: Dynamite and Rampage from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

* Wednesday, March 1: Dynamite from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

* Friday, March 3: Rampage from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA

* Date and Location TBA: London, England