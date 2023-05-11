AEW Announces Matches For Next Week’s Dynamite On TBS

You can officially pencil in some big matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s show on TBS, Excalibur did his “speed-read” through matches scheduled for this Friday’s AEW Rampage, as well as some confirmed action for next week’s Dynamite.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Also scheduled is Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, as well as Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts in women’s Trios action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.