AEW Announces Miro’s Opponent For Double Or Nothing

AEW has announced that Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Lance Archer at the Double Or Nothing PPV on 5/31. This will be Miro’s first defense since winning the title from Darby Allin last week.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 will take place on Sunday 5/30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Here is the updated line up-

-World Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (C) vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

-Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Dr. Britt Baker

-TNT Championship Match: Miro (C) vs. Lance Archer

-Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Brian Cage vs. Adam Page

-Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, 10, Jungle Boy, Powerhouse, TBA (Winner Receives Future Championship Match)