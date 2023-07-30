AEW Announces MJF Segment For Dynamite 200th Episode Special

“The Devil” will speak next Wednesday night.

Ahead of the special milestone 200th episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday night from Tampa, Florida, All Elite Wrestling has announced a new segment for the show involving AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

“This Wednesday Night on the Historic 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, we’ll hear from the AEW World Champion MJF,” the announcement began. “Don’t miss AEW Dynamite 200 LIVE from Tampa at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS.”

