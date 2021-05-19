AEW Announces New Casino Battle Royal Participants For Double Or Nothing

It was announced on last night’s AEW Dark that the following superstars have been added to the Casino Battle Royal at Double Or Nothing PPV – Powerhouse Hobbs, 10, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy).

AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 will take place on Sunday 5/30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Here is the updated line up-

-World Championship Triple Threat: Kenny Omega (C) vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

-Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Dr. Britt Baker

-Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Brian Cage vs. Adam Page

-Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, 10, Jungle Boy, Powerhouse, TBA (Winner Receives Future Championship Match)