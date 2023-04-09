AEW Announces New Date For Saskatchewan Debut Show, Mogul Affiliates/Embassy, Hardy

– AEW has announced a new date for their debut event in Saskatchewan. The company took to their official Twitter feed on Saturday afternoon to announce that an AEW television taping will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina, SK. on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Check out the official announcement and ticket information below.

🇨🇦 #AEW makes its Regina, Saskatchewan debut on the NEW DATE of Saturday, July 8 with a LIVE televised event from the @brandtcentre!

🎟️ Tickets are ON SALE NOW!https://t.co/aVHH46LQpw | https://t.co/xME7aOFqUE pic.twitter.com/bQxGqKYlNx — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) April 8, 2023

– Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy kept the party rocking after this week’s AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI live double-header on Friday night. Following HOOK’s successful defense of the FTW Championship last night, the aforementioned Private Party tag-team member surfaced on social media with a photo that shows the two with their favorite beverage of choice along with a caption that read, “Currently celebrating HOOK’s big win last night on AEW Rampage. Ethan [Page] got cooked [and] Stokely [Hathaway] is bald and 5’3”. Life is good.” Check out the photo and the tweet below.

Currently celebrating HOOK’s big win last night on #AEWRampage Ethan got cooked & Stokely is bald and 5’3. Life is good 🙏🏽#Blessed pic.twitter.com/szfDA4i0vJ — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) April 8, 2023

– Lexy Nair spoke with Shane “Swerve” Strickland, “The Machine” Brian Cage and Prince Nana after The Mogul Affiliates and The Embassy made their working alignment official with a shocking attack of Darby Allin on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Check out the video interview below.