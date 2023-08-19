AEW Announces New Match For Tonight’s Collision, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Saturday morning, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of Bullet Club Gold member “Switchblade” Jay White vs. Dalton Castle for tonight’s special “Fight For The Fallen” edition of the weekly two-hour Saturday night show.

Previously announced for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on TNT from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante, Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA. We will also hear from Ricky Starks, Miro and FTR.

