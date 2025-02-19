AEW Announces New Match For Tonight’s Dynamite In Phoenix, AZ.

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

As the road to AEW Revolution 2025 continues this evening in Phoenix, AZ., AEW has announced the addition of Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander to the lineup for the show.

Previously announced for the February 19 episode of AEW Dynamite:

* The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, & Kip Sabian)

* MJF and Hangman Page going face-to-face

* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight

* Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an AEW International Championship Series match.