AEW Announces New Matches For This Week’s Dynamite In Austin, TX.

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced the addition of a pair of matches featuring two of the four “Pillars of AEW.”

As noted, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will be going one-on-one against RUSH, while a new match will feature “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara against the dreaded “TBA” (to be announced).

Featured below is an updated look at the lineup for Wednesday’s show at the Moody Center in Austin, TX.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/17/2023)

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBA

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Austin, TX.