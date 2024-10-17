AEW Announces New Segment For 10/23 Dynamite, Updated Lineup For Salt Lake City

The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Thursday, AEW released a digital exclusive promo segment with HOOK.

“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” claims he has seen the security footage of the parking lot attack of his father, Taz, and now knows who the attackers are.

The former FTW Champion claimed he will “handle it” on next week’s AEW Dynamite, which takes place on October 23 from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Also scheduled for the 10/23 show is Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho in a “Ladder War” for the ROH World title, and The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Private Party & Daniel Garcia.

