AEW Announces New Segment For This Week’s Dynamite On TBS, Tony Khan Comments

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of an Adam Cole segment for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan commented on the newly added segment for Wednesday night’s show.

“Tomorrow, Wed., 3/22, Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS, we’ll hear from AdamCole live tomorrow ahead of his return to the ring next week 3/29,” wrote Khan. “[Plus], the upcoming debut of AEW All Access, which features his path to recovery [plus] this amazing comeback! Don’t miss Dynamite TOMORROW!”

