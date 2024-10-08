AEW Announces New Segment For Tonight’s Dynamite: Title Tuesday

“Switchblade” is in the house tonight.

Ahead of the special AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show tonight at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA., Jay White has been announced for a segment.

“He’s back TONIGHT,” the announcement began. “Switchblade Jay White on TUESDAY Night AEW Dynamite!”

The announcement continued, “After returning to AEW last Wednesday with his sights set on Hangman Page, Jay White’s here TONIGHT! No Wednesday Dynamite this week! Dynamite is TONIGHT! Special Start Time on TBS at 9pm ET/8pm CT. TONIGHT.”

Tonight’s show will also feature:

* Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. PAC & Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s Title Eliminator: Britt Baker vs. Willow Nightingale

* HOOK wants answers as to who attacked Taz

* TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura

* Brody King and Darby Allin to meet face-to-face

* Hologram vs. Komander

Join us here tonight at 9/8c for live AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results.