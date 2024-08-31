AEW Announces New Singles Match For Tonight’s Collision

Komander vs. Buddy Matthews in singles action has been announced as a late addition for the August 31 episode of AEW Collision.

Tony Khan confirmed the bout for tonight’s show in Sioux Falls, S.D.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Komander vs. Buddy Matthews

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty, & Johnny TV

* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata