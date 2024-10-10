AEW Announces New Television Deal With FOX Sports Mexico

A press release was issued announcing that AEW has reached a multi-regional broadcast rights deal with Fox Sports Mexico to air all of its programming and special events starting Saturday, October 12, such as Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

The deal includes a new show called All Elite Show that will air on Mondays and it is described as an “original production dedicated to analyzing the most relevant events of the week and previews of upcoming AEW events.”

You can check out the full press release below:

“FOX Sports Mexico continues to expand its content offering for all fans of world-class professional wrestling.

We are proud to announce that we have acquired the multi-regional broadcast rights to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), one of the most important wrestling brands in the world, which has experienced unprecedented growth and fan acceptance since its inception in 2019.

Its popularity was demonstrated globally, holding the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium, in London, where more than 50,000 fans attended.

With this long-term agreement, FOX Sports Mexico will broadcast all of AEW’s programs and special events, including AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage & AEW Collision.

Beginning October 12, audiences will be able to watch one of the most impressive wrestling events in the world, AEW WrestleDream, which will take place in Tacoma, Washington. Other events to close out the year include AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 23 and AEW World’s End on Saturday, December 28.

These events underscore AEW’s growing global presence, with its top pay-per-views attracting audiences in diverse regions and building a rapidly growing fan base. All Elite Wrestling features an extensive international cast of wrestlers, including big names such as Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, FTR, The Young Bucks, Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Saraya, Red Velvet and Toni Storm, to name a few.

We are sure that the audience in our country will be attracted to this exciting content, which also features the participation of Mexicans who have managed to consolidate themselves in AEW, such as Thunder Rosa, Komander, Hologram, The Beast Mortos and Dralistico, among others.

To complement the experience for our audience, FOX Sports Mexico will premiere the All Elite Show, an original production dedicated to analyzing the most relevant events of the week and previews of upcoming AEW events. This program will air every Monday night.

Get excited with AEW WrestleDream this October 12, where coverage will begin at 16:30PM (Mexico Time) with a previous program called Zero Hour, and then the stellar event starting at 18:00 hrs CDMX exclusively on FOX Sports Premium, or by downloading the Application, FOX Sports MX, with the quality that characterizes our broadcasts.”