AEW Announces New Year’s Eve Rampage Location & More Upcoming Events

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced that the final Dynamite on TNT episode will air live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, December 29. The first-ever Daily’s Place edition of Rampage will also be taped that night, to air as the New Year’s Eve show on Friday, December 31.

“In 2022 Dynamite will move to TBS & Rampage will stay on TNT. I think it’s very fitting that the final #AEWDynamite on TNT will take place December 29 Live at our longtime home @dailysplace in Jacksonville + we’ll film the first ever @dailysplace #AEWRampage to air on NYE Dec 31!,” Khan wrote.

AEW Dynamite will begin airing on TBS with the Wednesday, January 5 episode. AEW also announced today that their TBS era will begin with a live show on January 5 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The January 7 edition of Rampage will also be taped that night. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at noon ET, and will begin at $29 plus fees.

AEW also announced their first events at two of the biggest markets in Flair Country today. They will debut at the legendary Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with a live Dynamite taping on Wednesday, December 22. The December 24 edition of Rampage will also be taped that night. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am ET, starting at $29 plus fees. AEW will then debut in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, January 12 with a live Dynamite taping from the PNC Arena. This will be the second Dynamite on TBS episode. The January 14 edition of Rampage will also be taped that night. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 19 at 12 noon ET.

