AEW Announces Rankings For This Week

AEW has released the twelfth set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of March 25, 2020.

Jake Hager made it onto the men’s rankings this week, taking the #4 spot. Cody Rhodes moved from #4 to #3. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega moved from #3 to #5 in the men’s rankings this week. The women’s rankings stayed the same this week. Best Friends moved from #4 to #5 in the tag team rankings this week, knocking Private Party off the chart. Lucha Bros returned to the chart this week, taking the #4 spot.

As of this writing the AEW Rankings Report video with Tony Schiavone has not been released.

You can see the three sets of rankings below, along with the Twitter graphics for each list:

AEW Men’s Division Top 5 for the Week of March 25, 2020

1. Chris Jericho (2020 Singles Record: 0-1, Overall: 11-3-1, Last Week: #1)

2. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 8-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 11-5-1, Last Week: #4)

4. Jake Hager (2020 Singles Record: 3-0, Overall: 4-0, Last Week: N/A)

5. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 1-0, Overall: 17-6, Last Week: #3)

Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of March 25, 2020

1. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 10-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 2-3, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #2)

3. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 2-2, Overall: 10-6, Last Week: #4)

5. Riho (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 11-6, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 4-1, Overall: 9-4, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of March 25, 2020

1. The Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 9-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 9-4)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #2)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 12-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 12-9)

3. SCU (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-3, Last Week: #3)

Frankie Kazarian (Overall: 16-6) & Scorpio Sky (Overall: 16-7)

4. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Record: 1-2, Last Week: N/A)

Pentagon Jr. (Overall: 10-9) & Rey Fenix (Overall: 11-9)

5. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-3, Last Week: #4)

Trent (Overall: 9-13) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 8-11)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0, Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega: (Overall: 17-6), Hangman Page: (Overall: 13-9)