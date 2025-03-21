AEW Announces Return To Detroit And El Paso For May TV Tapings

AEW has officially announced its return to both Detroit, Michigan, and El Paso, Texas, with live events scheduled for May as part of the company’s ongoing touring calendar.

In Detroit, AEW will host a double-header at the Masonic Temple Theatre, kicking off with AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, May 7th, followed by AEW Collision on Thursday, May 8th. This marks AEW’s first Detroit appearance since May 10, 2023, when they drew approximately 7,234 fans to Little Caesars Arena for an episode of Dynamite. The Masonic Temple Theatre offers a more intimate setting, with a listed capacity of 4,650.

AEW will then head to El Paso, Texas, for a special dual taping of Dynamite and Collision on Tuesday, May 28th, at the El Paso County Coliseum. The last AEW show at this venue took place on February 8, 2023, drawing an estimated 4,217 fans.

Tickets and additional details for both stops are expected to be released soon, with strong anticipation from fans eager to welcome AEW back to their cities.

