AEW Announces Return To Philadelphia For This October

All Elite Wrestling is coming to “The City of Brotherly Love.”

The company announced that they will be returning to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the first time in over a year in October.

On Friday afternoon, AEW announced a live episode of AEW Dynamite and an AEW Rampage taping for 10/25 at the Liacouras Center in Philly.

Tickets for the show go on sale starting on Friday morning, August 25, 2023 at 10/9c, at AEWTIX.com and/or Ticketmaster.com.

